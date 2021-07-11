हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Al-Qaeda

Two suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Kakori, search operations underway

The apprehended terrorists were reportedly planning serial blasts.

Two suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested from Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Kakori, search operations underway
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday (July 11, 2021) arrested two people who are suspected to be Al-Qaeda terrorists. They were held after the UP ATS team raided a house in Uttar Pradesh's Kakori area. 

GK Goswami, UP ATS's IG told Zee News that they were in search of these terrorists for a long time. The apprehended terrorists were reportedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts.

Explosives were also recovered from the house. However, there is no official statement yet.

(More details awaited)

