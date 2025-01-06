Two SUVs With Same Number Plates Led To Bizarre Loan Fraud Saga - Read

MUMBAI: A man was arrested after two cars with the same number plates were found parked near the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel at Colaba in south Mumbai on Monday, police said. Driver Prasad Chandrakant Kadam (38) had forged the number plate to ensure his vehicle was not seized by a finance company from which he had taken a loan, the official said.

Kadam has said his car was towed away two times earlier by the finance company for non-payment of instalments, the official added. "Complainant Sakir Ali realised his car was getting traffic violation e-challans regularly. Realising something was amiss, he pursued the matter and this afternoon found a car with the same number plate as that of his vehicle," the official said.

"He confronted Kadam, who was in the car with the fake number plate, and then police brought both vehicles to Colaba police station. A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Ali's complaint and Kadam was arrested," the official informed.