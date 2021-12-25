हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&amp;K’s Shopian
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Saturday (December 25, 2021). According to Police, an encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the wee hours of Saturday in the Chowgam area of Shopian. 

Further details awaited. 

