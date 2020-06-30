हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag, search operation continues

Two terrorists were killed by security forces at Waghama area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (June 30) morning. 

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag, search operation continues

Two terrorists were killed by security forces at Waghama area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (June 30) morning. The security forces were yet to ascertain the identity of the killed terrorists. Search operation is still underway in the area.

"In an encounter at Waghama Bijbehara, two terrorists who killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a 5-year-old boy three days back at Bijbehara, have been eliminated," said Dilbag Singh, Director General, Jammu & Kashmir Police.

According to police, the killed terrorists were those who attacked a CRPF patrol party on June 26 at Padsahi Bagh killing one CRPF personnel and a 5-year-old boy. 

A police official said that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 3 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire on them, forcing the security forces to retaliate which started the encounter.

Sources claimed that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

This was the 14th encounter in South Kashmir in June. A total of 36 militants have been killed in this month so far. 

On Monday (June 29), three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. With the encounter of these three terrorists, the number of terrorists eliminated in Valley in this year so far has gone to 116 including 7 operational commanders of  different terror outfits.

Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujaheedin remained main target of security forces. It is to be noted that Hizbul's longest surviving operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was also killed in 2020.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKashmir encounterAnantnag encounter
Next
Story

India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser; here’s why
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Visakhapatnam: 2 people died due to gas leaking in pharmaceutical company, four hospitalized