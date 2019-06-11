Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces killed two terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from where they were hiding in in Wadoora area of Sopore in North Kashmir. Army’s 22 RR, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel launched the operation after receiving a tip-off that two terrorists were hiding in the area. Security forces had zeroed in on the location of the terrorists after searching for them for hours.

On Friday, some unidentified terrorists had lobbed a grenade at a police station in Sopore. Two policemen were injured in the incident and some official vehicles parked outside the police station were partially damaged. The attacker fled from the scene soon after throwing the grenade at the police station.

On Saturday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Nowgam Shahabad in Verinag of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. This came just a day after four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Panjran`s Litter area in the district. Incidentally, two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who were reported missing, are among the terrorists killed. The duo had decamped with their weapons to join the Pakistan-based terror group and were killed by security forces on the same day. The terrorists were identified as--Ashiq Ahmad of Panjran Pulwama, Imran Ahmad of Arihal Pulwama, Shabir Ahmad of Tujan Pulwama (deserted SPO) and Salman Khan of Uthmula Keegam Shopian (deserted SPO).