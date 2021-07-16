Two terrorists killed in Srinagar’s Danmar area in encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in a joint operation carried out by Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Danmar area of Srinagar.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir zone police wrote, “02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

Earlier in the wee hours encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the area after the input of presence of terrorists.

“Encounter has started at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir zone police informed on Twitter.

A joint team of Police, Army launched a cordon and search operation after specific input was received about the presence of two terrorists in Danmar Syedpora, Eidgha area of Srinagar.

A police officer said, “As the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired upon searching party, which was retaliated and an encounter broke.

This is the 7th encounter in last 15 days in Kashmir valley. As per police records, 91 terrorist have been killed this year in the Union Territory.

