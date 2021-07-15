हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Drone spotted at Jammu's Samba district, security agencies an alert

A drone was spotted at Hiranagar sector in Jammu which has sent the security agencies scrambling. More details of the sighting are awaited.

Jammu: Close on the heels of the drone attack on Jammu air base, another drone was spotted on Thursday night at Hiranagar sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A local resident spotted the drone at around 8.45pm and notified the security agencies who are on high alert. .

Meanwhile, in another incident a drone was spotted the Air Force Station (AIF) in Jammu in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, ANI reported. However details of the incident have not been confirmed. 

A week after the drone attack at Jammu's Air Force base, the Srinagar administration had banned the sale, possession and use of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles in the city. 

On June 27, a drone attack at Jammu Air Force station had injured two Indian Air Force personnel. As per investigators, the attackers used a cocktail of RDX and nitrate in the IEDs, which were used to carry out the blast using the two drones.  

The National Investigation Agency is currently investigating case. It has been suspected that the drones came from across the border.

Since the attack in June, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industry Security Force (CISF) have been tasked with procuring anti-drone systems for the nearly 3,500 km-long International Border and also for civilian airports.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India on the basis of “trust, self-certification and non-intrusive monitoring". The Drone Rules, 2021, once notified, will replace the UAS Rules, 2021, which came into force on March 12 this year.

