VIDISHA: Two railway trackmen were killed after they were hit by an express train in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Monday, an official said. The accident occurred near Kulhar railway station, around 60 km from the district headquarters.

Bina sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Manoj Mishra said the victims, Manoj Sen (25) and Mohammed Haroon (55), were working on the track when the Rajya Rani Express hit them.

The train was delayed by about half an hour after the incident, he said. The Railway's senior section engineer, Manish Sharma, said the kin of the deceased will receive immediate assistance of Rs 40,000.