Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2806770https://zeenews.india.com/india/two-trackmen-killed-after-being-hit-by-express-train-in-mps-vidisha-2806770.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Two Trackmen Killed After Being Hit By Express Train In MP's Vidisha

The Railway's senior section engineer, Manish Sharma, said the kin of the deceased will receive immediate assistance of Rs 40,000.

|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 06:37 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Trackmen Killed After Being Hit By Express Train In MP's Vidisha

VIDISHA: Two railway trackmen were killed after they were hit by an express train in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Monday, an official said. The accident occurred near Kulhar railway station, around 60 km from the district headquarters.

Bina sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Manoj Mishra said the victims, Manoj Sen (25) and Mohammed Haroon (55), were working on the track when the Rajya Rani Express hit them.

The train was delayed by about half an hour after the incident, he said. The Railway's senior section engineer, Manish Sharma, said the kin of the deceased will receive immediate assistance of Rs 40,000.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK