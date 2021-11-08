हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two TRF terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

One of the two terrorists was arrested from south Kashmir’s Wahadan area during a night search operation based on a specific input to the officials. The other was arrested in Pulwama district.

Representational Image

Srinagar: Two terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) were arrested in separate searches by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The police claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition.

One of the two terrorists was arrested from south Kashmir’s Wahadan area during a night search operation based on a specific input to the officials.

A police officer said the search operation was launched at Wahadan area of Aishmuqam by joint forces. During searches, one active terrorist identified as Hafiz Abdulla Malik, a resident of Ganjipora was arrested. He added that one pistol and seven rounds were also recovered.

On further interrogation, he led search parties to Katsu Forest where security forces recovered an AK-47 and two magazines with 40 rounds.

The second terrorist was arrested in Pulwama district. He was identified as Sarwir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bathen.

A CRPF officer said he was arrested in a joint search operation and two grenades were recovered from him.

The officer further said that he is an active militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or TRF outfit, who had joined the militant ranks recently.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorismterrorist arrestedThe Resistance FrontLashkar-e-Taiba
