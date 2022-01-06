Two TRF terrorists, two associates arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two terrorists of TRF and two terror associates of the same outfit. The terrorists were arrested in Srinagar's Barzulla area after a barricade was laid by the Police along with the CRPF.

''The arrested terrorists have been identified as Suhail Qadir Khanday S/O Ghulam Qadir Khanday R/O Tral pulwama (Active Terrorist) and Suhail Mushtaq Waza S/O Mushtaq Ahmed Waza R/O Nikloora Pulwama (Active Terrorist),” said Jammu and Kashmir Police. They also recovered two Pistols along with two Pistol Magazines and 30 Pistol bullets from the spot.

After the arrest of the two terrorists, JK Police had further input about two more terror associates. Both the terror associates were later arrested in Srinagar city.

''They further identified two associates namely Basit Bilal Makaya S/O Bilal Ahmed Makaya R/O Qamar Abad Qamarwari and Naikoo Imad Nasar S/O Farooq Ahmed Bhat R/O Kiloora Shopian who were operating with them as OGWs. Both associates have been arrested. In this connection Case under FIR No 08/2021 of Saddar PS under sections 7/25 of the arms act and sections 18.23 of UAP Act has been registered in PS Saddar,” said Jammu Kashmir Police.

The Police said that during the questioning, the arrested terrorists disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar City on the direction of one person namely Asif Maqbool Dar of Dhamam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul of Pakistan. Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified.

