Two years of Abrogation of Article 370: What has changed in Jammu and Kashmir?

Srinagar: Today is 5th August 2021, and is also the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. On this date, the Government of India converted Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh into two separate Union Territories, abrogating Article 370 and 35A.

With this move, the government aimed to develop the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Ladakh. By creating sources of employment, improving the Tourism sector, and investments in the Industrial sector, the government tried to strengthen the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recent improvements in the Covid-19 situation, the government efforts may pave the way for the completion or start of various pending developmental works and projects.

Since, 2019 the government has been making efforts to cover crucial sectors like education, healthcare, employment generation, tourism, and industrial growth, but the pace has reportedly got a new momentum if we believe the reports coming from the newly formed UT.

Mohamad Ibrahim, a travel operator, told ANI, "Development was happening at a fast rate before Covid came but now it has again gained momentum. Though an elected government has not been formed, we still hope that when it comes, it will provide various amenities to the people and reduce unemployment."

"Tourism sector is flourishing. Tourists have started arriving post-COVID second wave. The overall development is happening on the ground level, though Covid disrupted both tourism and development. Formation of an elected government would be really good for everyone," Amit Kumar, a local, told ANI.

"I hope more development will happen after the formation of a government. Tourism has improved and the inflow of tourists has increased," a houseboat owner, Tariq Ahmad, is quoted as saying.

The administration is reportedly establishing institutions to provide quality education to Kashmiri children, as the UT government has launched at least 50 new educational institutions offering 25,000 seats to students.

Earlier Article 370 and 35A deprived people of the benefits from the Central government and several other progressive schemes.

The reservation laws were important for uplifting the weaker section of society but were not applicable in J-K. After the abrogation of Article 370, the provisions of the same are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Agency Inputs)

