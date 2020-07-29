uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in: Websites to check Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Uttarakhand Board class 10th and 12th results will be announced today (July 29) at 11 am. Once declared, the students who have appeared in the UBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations will be able to check their results at UBSE's official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students who have appeared in the Uttarakhand Board class 10th and 12 exams will have to enter their roll number in the official website to get their result displayed.

Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the UBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations this year. Out of the 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exams, around 1.5 lakh students for the High School or class 10 exam, while for the intermediate or class 12 exams as many as 1.35 lakh students appeared.

The result date and time was confirmed by board Secretary Neeta Tiwari confirmed. The evaluation process of the board exams was completed on July 15.

Here's how to get result on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

* Click on the download result link.

* Enter registration number, roll number.

* The results will appear on the screen.

* Download and take a print out for further reference.

The ongoing board exams which was scheduled to conclude in March was postponed due to the coronavirus country wide lockdown. The pending papers were conducted from June 22 to 24.

The pending exams were – major papers like Mathematics, Sanskrit for class 10, while subjects 12 it was Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology were left.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass in the exam and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. Last year, 74.57 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.