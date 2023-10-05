Uber Driver Tries To Harass Woman Passenger, Snatch Her Phone... She Did This Next...

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a lady was forced to jump out of a running car after the Uber driver molested her. The lady named Manali Gupta shared the details of the horrific incident on her Instagram account @Littlessssisters. In the video shared on the social media platform, Gupta said she booked the Uber to pickup her daughter from school. She was sitting in the rear seats of the car and was on a phone call when suddenly the driver tried to snatch her cell phone. Gupta shouted at him and asked him to stop the car immediately. On the contrary, the driver sped up the car. In order to avoid any untoward incident, Manali jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

"Startled, I protested, and he responded with verbal abuse. Fearing for my safety, I urgently requested him to stop the car, but he ignored my pleas and sped up," she wrote on Instagram.

According to the details shared by the lady in the video, the driver abused her when she protested against his unruly behaviour. The lady has urged Uber to take immediate action against the driver. Instagram users flooded the comment box asking Uber to take stringent action against the accused driver and demanding justice for the lady.