UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 on uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Board 10th Matric, 12th Intermediate students waiting for their results will very soon get to know it. The results for the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) Board class 10th and 12th exam will be announced on Wednesday (July 29) at 11 am.

The official announcement of the UK Board Results 2020 class 10th and class 12th will be made on the website of the Uttarakhand Board - ubse.uk.gov.in. Once the Uttarakhand UK Board Results 2020 for class 10th and class 12th are announced, students can check their scorecards online by simply logging in at ubse.uk.gov.in. After logging in at the website, one needs to enter one's credentials and some more simple click to get one's scorecard online.

Students who appeared in class 10th and class 12th board exams 2020 of the Uttarakhand Board are advised to keep logging in at the given website for the latest update. They are also advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets issued by the board to check their results.

To get result, the students need to click on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

* Click on the download result link.

* Enter registration number, roll number.

* The results will appear on the screen.

* Download and take a print out for further reference.

The ongoing board exams which was scheduled to conclude in March was postponed due to the coronavirus country wide lockdown. The pending papers were conducted from June 22 to 24.

The pending exams were – major papers like Mathematics, Sanskrit for class 10, while subjects 12 it was Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology were left.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass in the exam and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. Last year, 74.57 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.

Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the UBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations this year. Out of the 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exams, around 1.5 lakh students for the High School or class 10 exam, while for the intermediate or class 12 exams as many as 1.35 lakh students appeared.