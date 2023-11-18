New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto in the poll-bound Telangana. Launching the party's manifesto in Hyderabad, the BJP leader promised to officially commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17th every year.

"We will observe August 27 as Razakar Horrors Remembrance Day to pay homage to the martyrs of Bairanpally and Parkal. Further, on assuming office, will establish a museum and a memorial in Hyderabad, to document the brave struggle of the people of Telangana against the Razakars and the Nizams," stated the BJP manifesto.

Releasing the manifesto Shah said that the assurances made in the manifesto are 'PM Modi guarantee' to the public. "This manifesto is PM Modi's guarantee to Telangana. When Atal Ji was PM, three states were formed, and no violence happened. Congress always rejected the statehood demand of Telangana and for their own poll benefits, they formed Telangana in a rush. They were never in support of Telangana," he said.

Reaffirming its election pledge to appoint a Chief Minister from the backward community should the party secure victory, the manifesto stated, "Channelizing the aspirations of 52 percent of the marginalised sections and providing real social justice and take care of all the people and ensure their development, the BJP will appoint Telangana's first Chief Minister from the BCs (Backward Classes)."

BJP also said that it will remove unconstitutional religion-based reservations and provide this to OBCs, SCs and STs.

Focusing on the prices of petrol, the BJP in its manifesto said that it will reduce VAT to bring down inflation and give respite to the common people. BJP has also promised to purchase the entire rice produced in Telangana and will provide Rs 3,100 MSP on Paddy and the required Market Intervention Fund for turmeric.

"The National Turmeric Board that has been established by the Modi Government will support turmeric farmers to bring about value addition such that the export of turmeric gets a fillip. We will establish processing centres to boost employment generation," the manifesto read.

"Free crop insurance to farmers through PM Fasal Bima Yojana. Provide 4 Gas cylinders free of cost annually to Ujjwala beneficiaries," it added. Party further stated that it will provide free laptops for girl students who are entering undergraduate degree or professional college courses.

"Aada-Bidda Barosa fixed Deposit by the Government at the time of birth of a newborn girl child so that Rs. 2,00,000 can be redeemed at the age of 21," the manifesto read adding that loans to Women Self Help groups (SHGs) will be provided loans at an interest rate of 1 per cent.

Putting emphasis on the government recruitment exams in the state, BJP said that TSPSC State Recruitment exams including Group 1 and Group 2 exams in a transparent and time-bound manner of 6 months. BJP said that there will be formation of a Committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to consolidate and harmonise various personal laws.

BJP also assured to provide coverage of Rs 10 lakh per eligible family per annum for secondary and tertiary care across public and private hospitals. BJP also said that it will provide Free Ram Mandir and Kashi Yatra for senior citizens. Free Desi milk-yielding cows will be given to willing small and marginal farmers, and free annual health checkups for all economically weaker residents of the state were among other promises.

Earlier the Congress released its manifesto for the November 30 Telangana assembly elections on Friday. Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the party promised to give Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance, gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women.

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 200 units of free electricity will be provided to all households. Rs 5 lakh will be given under the 'Indiramma Indlu' scheme for the construction of houses for those families who do not own one.

Under the 'Yuva Vikasam' scheme, students will be provided Rs 5 lakh assistance. All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards housing site. BRS termed the Congress manifesto as useless while BJP said that people will not trust the promises made by the grand old party.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.