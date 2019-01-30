हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
scholarship

Udaan Scholarship launched for under-privileged children for pursuing higher education

Here are the details of the scholarship:

Udaan Scholarship launched for under-privileged children for pursuing higher education
Representational image

The rise in educational expenses in India (5.3% YoY increase as reported by MHRD), has resulted in students opting out of higher education programs in India. Meritorious students from economically weaker sections find it hard to arrange for funds to continue their education. If you’re among those students who need financial assistance to continue their post-matric (class 10 onwards) education, then HP Udaan Scholarship Program 2018-19 is the right opportunity for you.

This scholarship provides financial assistance to students pursuing education in class 11, 12; graduation and diploma courses (including ITI courses) for science, arts and commerce streams. This is a means based scholarship which means that students will solely be selected based on their economic backgrounds. The main objective of this scholarship program will be to cater the need of students to get the well-deserved higher education.

Even students who are on the verge of dropping out post class 10 or class 12, but do not wish for the same and want to pursue higher studies can also apply for this scholarship and lead a worthy career. The scholarships under this program will be based on the course duration of applicants.

Students across the nation, in need of financial assistance and falling under following eligibility criteria can apply for this scholarship.

For 1 Year Scholarships

* Enrolled in 1 Year Diploma/ITI Course

* Must have cleared Class 10th with at least 60% marks

For 2 year scholarships

* Enrolled in 11th Std or in the 1st year of the 2-yr ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma course

* Must have cleared Class 10th with atleast 60% marks

For 3 year scholarships

* Enrolled in the 1st year of graduation program at any recognized university or college.

* Enrolled in the 1st year of the 3-yr ITI/Diploma course.

* Must have cleared Class 12th with at least 60% marks.

All applicants for HP Udaan Scholarships should have a maximum family income from all sources below INR 4.00 lakhs.

A total corpus for 750 scholarships will be provided to students this year.

* 275 students will receive the 1-year scholarship for INR 20000 each.

* 250 students will receive the 2-year scholarship for INR 20000 per year for each candidate.

* 225 students will receive the 3-year scholarship for INR 30000 per year for each candidate.

In the interest of higher education for girl students, 50% of the scholarship in each section of this program is reserved for female applicants. And, the scholarship program does not cover four-year course.

Interested candidates can apply before February 26, 2019. To get scholarship related assistance and more information, students can call at +91-8448709545.

Tags:
scholarshipUdaan Scholarship
Next
Story

ISB, IIM B rank high in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2019

Must Watch

PM Modi to inaugurate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close