In Rajasthan, a youth was strangulated to death by two men at Maldas Street under Dhanmandi police station area of Udaipur city in broad daylight. It is being told that the 8-year-old son of the deceased youth had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma. Enraged by this, the accused brutally murdered his father. The shocking incident has created a sensation in the area. Orders to shut down the internet have been issued. The internet will be shut down for the next 24 hours. On information, police from Dhanmandi and Ghantaghar police stations rushed to the spot and took stock of the incident. The police kept the body in the mortuary of MB Hospital.

According to information, the eight-year-old son of the deceased Kanhaiyalal had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma from his mobile. After this, some people got angry and the two accused brutally killed the youth with a sharp weapon. There is outrage in the Hindu organization after this incident. The youth was murdered by two Muslim accused by slitting their throats with swords. In this case, the accused have also taken responsibility for the murder by releasing the video. People say that the killers should be hanged so that such an act does not happen again. In protest against the killing of the youth by cutting his head, the locals have closed shops in Maldas Gali area after the incident.

Udaipur Murder: Police raid the house of the accused

The police are raiding the houses of both the accused. Murder accused Riyaz Mohammad had made the video on the 17th and claimed that he would share the video after being beheaded. The Udaipur police are on the lookout for Riyaz Mohammed. Riyaz has been living in Udaipur for the last 10 years. According to sources, Riyaz is said to be from Asind area of Bhilwara. The second accused has been identified as Gaus Mohammed. Both of them were residents of Khanjipar area of Udaipur. According to sources, the police have detained two suspects in the case.

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: CM Gehlot appeals for peace over the incident

At the same time, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted about the incident and said that he condemns the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the culprits involved in the incident. The police will go to the fullest level of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Every person involved in such a heinous crime will be given the strictest possible punishment.

Prophet Comment Row: BJP hits out at Gehlot government

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted that the Gehlot government was responsible for this dastardly incident in Udaipur as this government left the main rioter of the Karauli riots in the open. In Tonk, the Maulana threatened to take off the necks of hindus, no action was taken. This killer also kept threatening genocide by making videos, but the government remained silent. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted that two Muslims in Udaipur killed Hindu shopkeeper Kanhaiya Lal inside his shop. He also took responsibility for it by releasing a video. PM Modi has also been threatened by showing weapons. CM Ashok Gehlot, however, promised to investigate the matter.

क्योंकि इस सरकार ने करौली दंगा के मुख्य दंगाई को खुला छोड़ा। टोंक में मौलाना ने हिंदुओं की गर्दन उतारने की धमकी दी, कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। यह हत्यारा भी वीडियो बनाकर नरसंहार की धमकी देता रहा, पर सरकार चुप्पी साधे रही। — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) June 28, 2022

In this case, Vasundhara Raje tweeted that the brutal murder of an innocent youth in broad daylight has made it clear that due to the behest of the state government, the spirits of the criminals are high and a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. The criminals are so bespoken that they have made violent statements about the Prime Minister. All the culprits involved in the incident should be arrested immediately and severely punished. Those behind the incident should also be exposed and arrested by the state government.

Udaipur Murder: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns the killing

I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld 1/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 28, 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "I condemn the killing in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our party opposes such an incident. No one can take the law into their own hands. We demand that the state government take the strictest possible action. The rule of law must be maintained.

Udaipur Murder: The Summary Of The Whole incident

The post on social media was posted 10 days ago i.e. on June 18. On June 18 itself, whatsapp status was put on the mobile of the deceased Kanhaiyalal. He had been receiving threats since he posted this post. Today, between 3 pm and 3:30 pm on June 28, the accused youth came to the shop of Tailor Kanhaiyalal. He first engaged in the conversation. He then said that the clothes have to be measured. As soon as Kanhaiyalal turned around while taking the measurement of the accused, the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon from behind. The deceased, Kanhaiyalal, died on the spot. Angry people took to the streets after Kanhaiyalal's death. After the incident, police from Dhanmandi and Ghantaghar police stations rushed to the spot and kept the body in the mortuary of MB Hospital. Due to the tense atmosphere in Udaipur, the internet was shut down for 24 hours.