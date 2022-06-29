New Delhi: The murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, has shocked the nation to its core. Kanhaiya was brutally murdered in broad daylight by two men who posed as customers and then hacked Kanhaiya to death with sharp weapons because he had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. A video of the gruesome murder is going viral on social media. Another video which has shocked netizens is a clip recorded by the accused who confessed to the murder and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Kanhaiya Lal's wife makes big revelation

In a new development on the case, wife of Kanhaiya Lal has revealed, in an interview with NDTV, that he had received threats from the men days before he was killed. Due to this reason, he had shut down his shop for a while in fear of being attacked. However, the day he decided to go back to work and open his shop, the two men, posing as customers, came in and murdered him.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says 'investigation being done from all angles'

Amid high tension over the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that his killing was meant to spread terror in the country. According to news agency PTI, Gehlot also said that the investigators have gathered vital information suggesting that tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s killers have contacts abroad and the investigation is being done from all angles.

Ministry of Home Affairs transfers probe to NIA to explore terror angle

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred the probe in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explore if there is any terror angle.

"The MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," said an official.

