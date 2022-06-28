Udaipur Murder: Men who killed tailor over supporting Nupur Sharma arrested

New Delhi: The culprits of the gruesome Udaipur murder that took place on Tuesday (June 28) have been arrested by police. The accused attacked a man Kanhaiya Lal with sharp-edged weapons and brutally murdered him over a Facebook post in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma who has now been suspended after making a controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad.

The gruesome murder of the victim, a tailor by profession, in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur, has triggered huge tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to ''teach a lesson to the victim'' for putting up a social media post.

The two accused have been arrested by police hours after the murder took place as per Zee News reports.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.

