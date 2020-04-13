Uddhav Thackeray government extends coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown notification in Maharashtra till April 30, implementation from Tuesday midnight

New Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Monday (April 13) issued an official notification extending the lockdown in the state till April 30 in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The official order was issued by the state's revenue and disaster management department.

According to the official notification, the order will be implemented from Tuesday (April 14) at midnight.

PTI quoted an official as saying, "The first notification was issued on March 25 as necessitated by Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and provisions of Disaster Management Act, and was valid till April 14," adding "Since there has been no reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in this period, the lockdown was extended till April 30."

Notably, 82 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra to 2064.

According to Maharashtra Health Department, out of the 82 new cases of COVID-19, three are from Pune, 59 from Mumbai, 12 from Malegaon, five from Thane, one from Vasai Virar, and two from Palghar.

The tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 in the country following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

Out of the total number of cases, 7,987 patients are active cases while 857 cases have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 308, the ministry added.