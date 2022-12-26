topStoriesenglish
Uddhav Thackeray-led govt suppressed Disha Salian's death case: BJP

Disha Salian, a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 08:43 PM IST|Source: PTI

Pune: Former Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged the Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Salian (28), a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

"The Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. I request Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make details of the case public," Somaiya said.
Fadnavis, on December 22, had said in the state Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Salian.

Somaiya also slammed Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claiming the MVA government filed "12 fake FIRs against me but failed to show a single piece of paper about any corru

