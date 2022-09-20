Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s BIG announcement: ‘Will hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park only’

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Tuesday made a big announcement that it will hold the party's annual Dussehra Rally at the historic Shivaji Park Ground in Mumbai whether it gets permission from the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or not. The Uddhav camp had on Monday asserted there was no other option but to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai next month and said it will approach the court if permission to use the iconic venue was denied to them.

A delegation of the Uddhav-led Sena faction led by former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya met civic body officials today to inquire about the status of their application seeking permission to hold the rally. “Whether we get permission or not, Bala Saheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena will gather at Shivaji Park for the rally. The administration must either give us permission or refuse it. We are very firm on our decision (to hold the rally at Shivaji Park). If we don't get an answer, Balasaheb's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the Dusshera rally,” he said.

It may be noted that both the Thackeray-led faction and the rival Shiv Sena group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have sought permission to hold a Dusshera rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. The Shiv Sena has been holding its Dussehra rally at the venue since its inception. The BMC has not taken any decision on the issue so far.

Both factions, as an alternative, have also applied for permission to hold the rally at the MMRDA ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Last week, the Shinde faction got the nod for holding a rally at BKC. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena should get permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park, and it should take recourse to law if the permission does not come through.

“If BKC ground has been made available for the Shinde faction, then the Uddhav Thackeray-led group should be allowed to hold a rally at Shivaji Park. Let the state hear the views of these two sides (at their respective rallies),” said Pawar, an ally of the Thackeray-led Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress were alliance partners in the previous MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.