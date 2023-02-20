topStoriesenglish2575234
Uddhav Thackeray Moves SC Against EC Decision on Shiv Sena's Name, Poll Symbol

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organization, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordering allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early listing of the Thackeray-led Sena faction's petition.

The CJI, however, refused to pass any order. "The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right, or center. Come tomorrow through the proper process," the bench said. The Election Commission on Friday recognized the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organization, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.

The Commission said MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favor of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 percent of votes polled in favor of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said.

