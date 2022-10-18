Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar invited to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mumbai: As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Maharashtra next month, a delegation of the party met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to invite them to be part of the initiative. The delegation comprised party in-charge for Maharashtra H K Patil, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, former state chief Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and party leaders Vishwajit Kadam, Amar Rajurkar, Naseem Khan and Sandeep Tambe.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. It will enter Maharashtra on November 7.

1000 kms of Unity

1000 kms of the fight against unemployment



Four states covered - TN, Kerala Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, has so far covered four states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The Maharashtra Congress delegation met Thackeray at his residence Matoshree and Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan.

The NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).