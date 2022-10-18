NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar invited to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Maharashtra next month. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are invited to join.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:50 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Maharashtra next month
  • It started on September 7
  • Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have been invited

Trending Photos

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar invited to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mumbai: As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Maharashtra next month, a delegation of the party met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to invite them to be part of the initiative. The delegation comprised party in-charge for Maharashtra H K Patil, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, former state chief Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and party leaders Vishwajit Kadam, Amar Rajurkar, Naseem Khan and Sandeep Tambe.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. It will enter Maharashtra on November 7.

Four states covered - TN, Kerala Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, has so far covered four states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The Maharashtra Congress delegation met Thackeray at his residence Matoshree and Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan.

The NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Live Tv

Bharat Jodo YatraUddhac ThackerayRahul GandhiMaharashtra CongressNana PatoleSharad PawarShiv SenaMaharashtra politics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people