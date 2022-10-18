'Which sunscreen are you using?': Watch Rahul Gandhi's reply to fellow Bharat Jodo yatri

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at "uniting India" was recently asked by a fellow padayatri about which sunscreen he uses. A glimpse of the conversation was shared in a video by Bharat Jodo's official Twitter handle. A young man asked Rahul which sunscreen he used before venturing on his daily journey. Rahul said he doesn't use sunscreen and went on to show his tanned arms. He further said that his "mum" Sonia Gandhi had sent him sunscreen but he hasn't used it yet. In a sit-down chat with those walking alongside him, Rahul Gandhi spoke about how he communicated with people despite language barriers, his intention to show he cares, and the distance covered each day.

Rahul and the padayatris also discussed how a few people got blisters on their feet after walking long distances. One of the yatris also asked what Rahul Gandhi does in the chunk of free time after the yatra from 7:30 pm to 6:30 am the next day. Rahul revealed that he exercises and reads on most days. He also calls his mother, sister, and friends for a chat.

Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Andhra Pradesh

The Bharat Jodo Yatra headed by Rahul Gandhi has reached Andhra Pradesh and covered almost 1000 km. The padayatra is expected to pass from Maharashtra on November 7. Patole had organized a meeting on Tuesday for Congress workers’ participation in the event.

Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi for Bilkis Bano convicts' release

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots. He tweeted and wrote, "A matter of respect for women from the Red Fort but in reality the support of the 'rapists'. The difference between the Prime Minister's promise and his intention is clear, the PM has only cheated women." In fact, on Monday, the Gujarat government had argued in court that they released the convicts at the behest of the central government. The rapists were released on 15 August. They were welcomed outside the jail with sweets and garlanded.