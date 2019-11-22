Uddhav Thackeray unanimous choice for Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: A crucial two-hour-long meeting of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress concluded here on Friday evening with a call to Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to accept the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Emerging from the meeting, NCP President Sharad Pawar indicated that a consensus had evolved on Thackeray`s name for the top post. "There is unanimity on the name of Uddhav Thackeray for CM post. Now, he must take it up," Pawar said.

On his part, Thackeray briefly said that the discussions were held in detail to and efforts are on to ensure no issues are left out. The proposed Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena-NCP-Congress is likely to hold a press conference on Saturday where the final details will be shared with the media.

"After the press conference tomorrow, we shall make attempts to stake claim at the earliest possible opportunity," NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said.