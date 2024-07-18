Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, and the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is slated to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state by August 22, 2024, according to a report by the Indian Express. The move comes as Udhayanidhi has been actively seeking this elevation to ease his father’s workload and enhance his own role within the government, Indian Express said citing sources within the DMK government.

A top DMK source confirmed that the decision to elevate Udhayanidhi is aimed at reducing CM Stalin’s responsibilities, thereby ensuring smoother governance during his upcoming trip to the United States later this month.

The promotion is also viewed as an opportunity to groom Udhayanidhi with significant responsibilities, preparing him for a more prominent role in the party’s campaign strategies for the 2026 elections, the report added.

Addressing concerns about Udhayanidhi’s political commitment, a senior minister emphasized that Udhayanidhi himself had sought the deputy CM position, dismissing doubts about his dedication to politics. The minister highlighted that such speculations often arise due to Udhayanidhi’s relative youth and celebrity status.

This anticipated promotion aligns with an impending cabinet reshuffle based on ministerial performances. Earlier this year, CM Stalin refuted rumors about his son’s elevation, attributing them to political rivals and clarifying that all ministers in his cabinet, including Udhayanidhi, function as deputies to him.

Senior leaders within the DMK indicated that the decision to appoint Udhayanidhi as Deputy CM is unlikely to face opposition from party veterans, provided that it does not involve reassigning portfolios held by powerful ministers to him.

The formal announcement of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation to the role of Deputy Chief Minister is awaited in the coming days, marking a significant development in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the state’s 2026 elections.