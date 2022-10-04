NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022 Advance City Intimation Slip RELEASED for Oct 8 exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

UGC NET 2022: The candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2022 exam, the city slips have been released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

 

UGC NET 2022: University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Exam 2022 is currently being conducted and the NTA has now released the UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slips for the exam scheduled on October 8, 2022. The admit card is available for download from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Advanced Intimation of Centre/City Slip for UGC NET Examination participants is being shown today, October 3, 2022, according to the official announcement.

On October 8, NTA will administer the UGC NET Phase 3 examination for 11 topics, including computer science and applications, economics, rural economics, cooperation, demography, development planning, development studies, applied economics, development economics, and business economics.

UGC NET 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 3.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option.
  • Your UGC NET Phase 3 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET Exam 2022; direct link here

The official website has a download link for candidates. The website will provide notifications of any updates relating to the UGC NET exam. Candidates can send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in with any questions or issues downloading the city slip.

 

