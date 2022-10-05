NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022: Answer key to RELEASE on THIS DATE at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest update

First NTA will release the provisional UGC NET answer key 2022 online on the official website, the final answer key of UGC NET will be released after considering all the challenges raised by the candidates. 

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency will be releasing the UGC NET result 2022 in online mode on the official web portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Result 2022 expected date will be in October last week 2022. UGC NET 2022 answer key is also likely to be released by NTA anytime soon. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET answer key 2021 for all phases of the examination in PDF format.

First NTA will release the provisional UGC NET answer key 2022 online on the official website. The final answer key of UGC NET will be released after considering all the challenges raised by the candidates. In order to challenge the UGC NET 2022 answer key, they need to pay a fee of Rs. 1000 per question.

UGC NET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Open the UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Check and click on the answer key download link.

Fill in valid login credentials - application number, date of birth and security pin

On successful submission of login details, the UGC NET 2021 answer key will appear on the screen as a pdf file.

Download the answer key and calculate the probable score.

The UGC NET Exam Phase 2 2022 was conducted from September 20, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The Examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams were scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. 

 

