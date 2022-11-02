UGC NET 2022 final answer key RELEASED, results to be out ANYTIME at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final UGC NET answer keys 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 final answer key on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic. The UGC NET 2022 final answer key has been released for all the subjection and all the shifts.Results will also be out soon and will be made available on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in. According to reports UGC NET result will be released on Nov 2 however the official date is yet to be announced.

Candidates can expect the UGC NET result 2022 anytime soon today on the official website. Along with the result, NTA will also release the UGC NET scorecard 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. If the UGC NET result 2022 link is activated, candidates who appeared in the exam 2022 will be able to check their UGC NET results by using their valid login credentials such as UGC NET application form number and date of birth.

UGC NET final answer key 2022: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the final answer key of UGC NET 2022.

Go to the NTA UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click the link that reads “UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 - Final provisional answer keys” on the home page.

On the next page, the UGC NET final answer key will appear

Download and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET results 2022: Steps to check results

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and view your scores.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

NTA conducted the Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The provisional answer keys for the same have been released by the agency for candidates to download. Candidates will be allowed to raise their objections to the answer key by submitted a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 for every objection raised.