NewsIndia
UGC NET PHASE 3

UGC NET 2022: NTA announces subject wise exam schedule for Phase 3, exam city intimation slip RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Here's how to download

UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be held on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UGC NET 2022: NTA announces subject wise exam schedule for Phase 3, exam city intimation slip RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Here's how to download

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam schedule for Phase 3 of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of NTA — nta.ac.in. Eligible candidates can check the subject-wise schedule by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 3 examination on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022. NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II & Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 3.”
Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option.
Your UGC NET Phase 3 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout of it for future reference

Additionally, the advance intimation slip for the exams of Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu are now available at the official NTA website. Candidates can login to their candidate portal and check their allotted exam city. Admit cards for these exams will soon be released.

Live Tv

UGC NET Phase 3UGC NET Exam city slipUGC NET Admit card 2022UGC NET 2022UGC NETUGC NET exam datesUGC Net updatesNTA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus