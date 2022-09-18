UGC NET 2022: NTA announces subject wise exam schedule for Phase 3, exam city intimation slip RELEASED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Here's how to download

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam schedule for Phase 3 of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of NTA — nta.ac.in. Eligible candidates can check the subject-wise schedule by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 3 examination on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022. NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II & Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 3.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option.

Your UGC NET Phase 3 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference

Additionally, the advance intimation slip for the exams of Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and Urdu are now available at the official NTA website. Candidates can login to their candidate portal and check their allotted exam city. Admit cards for these exams will soon be released.