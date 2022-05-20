UGC NET 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the deadline for the registration process for UGC NET Exam today (May 20, 2022). The candidates who are preparing for the UGC NET 2022 need to note that NTA will close the window for both December 2021 and June 2022 cycle on Friday. Candidates who wish to apply for UGC NET 2022 can apply online through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the NTA will hold the UGC-NET exams for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles in June.

The applications are invited for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts. The application window will remain open till 11:50 PM today.

It may be noted that UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 AM to 12 PM, and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

UGC NET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on UGC NET Exam link

Step 3. Register yourself and login to the account

Step 4. Fill in the application form and make the payment

Step 5. Click on submit.

Step 6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further reference