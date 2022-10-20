UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Last day to raise objection TODAY, Result on THIS DATE at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Details here

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published UGC NET 2022 provisional answer key for phase 1, 2 and 3 exams along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has prepared a provisional answer key; applicants are welcome to submit feedback before the final key is published. A contestant must pay a non-refundable fee of 200 for each question in order to contest the UGC NET provisional answer key. The window is open till October 20th. The UGC NET question papers for 2022 and recorded answers were also made available by NTA along with the answer key. Candidates have until October 20 to voice any objections to the preliminary UGC NET 2022 answer key (5 PM).

Candidates must pay a Rs 200 (non-refundable) challenging fee per question in order to contest the UGC NET 2023 answer key. Candidates can use a debit card, credit card, or net banking to pay the UGC NET 2022 answer key challenge charge. on the official website, replies.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to raise objection

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022, Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge.”

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit.

Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”. You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen.

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges. Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

UGC NET Result 2022

According to the latest reports UGC NET Result for first three phases will likely be out on 26 October, however NTA has not officially released the result date.



UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the NTA UGC NET official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click the link that reads “Display of question paper and answer key challenge” on the “Candidates activities” section on the home page.

Next, select any one log-in option.

Enter the UGC NET login credentials, application number and date of birth or password.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The NTA UGC NET 2022 answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Now, click on the 'View answer key and challenge' button.

Submit the necessary details and pay the required fee.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

It stated that challenges to the UGC NET 2022 answer keys could only be submitted online and that none would be considered without payment of the processing fee. On the official website, the NTA will soon publish the UGC NET answer key 2022, question paper, and response sheet for the Phase 4 exam.