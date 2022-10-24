UGC NET Answer key 2022: Phase 4 last day to challenge TODAY, Result on THIS DATE at ntaresults.nic.in- Check details here

UGC NET Answer key 2022: The window to raise objections to the provisional answer keyof University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 will be closed today, October 24. Candidates can anticipate receiving their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, after the window has closed. The NTA's result portal, ntaresults.nic.in, will also host the results.

UGC NET Results 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and view your scores.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

Candidates must login with their application number and date of birth to check scorecards after the publication of the UGC NET results. The final exam solution key will probably be posted on the NTA website prior to the publication of results.