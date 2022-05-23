The application deadline for UGC NET has been extended. However, so far, the university grants commission's (UGC) official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in does not see any scope for new registration. In the meantime, the process of revising the application form of UGC NET is currently underway. M Jagadesh Kumar of the UGC said that the deadline for submission of applications of UGC NET (UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022) has been extended after receiving the applications of the candidates. Applications can be submitted until May 30. Fees can be paid until that day.

However, it is not clear whether only those who have already registered will get that opportunity? For now, the commission's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, does not have the opportunity for new registration (until the publication of this report). Take a look at how to do it if you get a chance to register a new one:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University Grants Commission (UGC) ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) has been made live'.

Step 3: Click on 'UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)

Step 4: A box will appear. It reads, "You are being redirected to an external website. Please note that University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET cannot be held responsible for external websites content & privacy policies.’ Click on "OK

Step 5: A new page will open. Click on New Registration.

Step 6: There will be different information. At the end of the reading, click on the checkbox next to 'I have downloaded the Information Bulletin of UGC - NET December 2021 & June – 2022 Cycles, read and understand all the Instructions therein as well as those mentioned above, and fill up the online Application Form for the UGC - NET December 2021 & June – June – 2022 Cycles accordingly.

Step 7: Then fill in the various information and click on 'Submit'.

Step 8: At the end of the registration stage, the OTP will come to your registered mobile number. You have to give it. Keep the application number and password in mind.

Step 9: Then click on the application. You have to fill in different information. You have to upload your own photo and signature.

Step 10: Then "Submit".

Step 11: Deposit the fee.

Step 12: Download the application form and keep it for the future.