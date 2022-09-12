NewsIndia
UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip releasing TOMORROW at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check details here

UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip will be released on September 13 on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase-II Examination on September 16, 2022. As per the official notification issued by NTA, the UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip will be released tomorrow, September 13. Once released, candidates will be able to download UGC NET Phase 2 exam admit card and city intimation slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC NET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

UGC NET Exam City Slip Release Date: September 13
UGC NET Admit Card Release Date: September 16
UGC NET  Exam Date: September 20 and 30 September 2022

Here's how to download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022

Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip following the steps given below- 

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022.” 
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.
  • Your UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA will conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, for 64 subjects. ALSO READ-SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 5000 Clerk posts, direct link here

