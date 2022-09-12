NewsIndia
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 5000 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in out, direct link here

Candidates can apply for over 5000 clerical posts in SBI on the official website- sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 5000 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in out, direct link here

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has applications for the recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022. Check the eligibility criteria, application fee and other important details below.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting date of SBI Junior Associate application process 2022: September 7, 2022
Last date to fill the SBI Clerk application form: September 27, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022  

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022. SBI Official Notification

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories are exempted from paying the application fees.  

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected through online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022- Direct Link To Apply
 

Live Tv

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022sbi clerk syllabussbi clerk apply onlinesbi clerk exam date 2022sbi vacancy 2022sbi.co.in careerssbi clerk syllabus 2022NABARD Recruitmentsbi clerk 2022 apply onlinesbi recruitment 2022 apply onlinesbi clerk vacancy 2022sbi clerk previous year question papersbi junior associatesbi clerk previous year paperwww.sbi.co.in recruitment 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022