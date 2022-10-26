UGC NET Result: Extended window to challenge answer key ends today, Result to be OUT on THIS DATE at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest update here

UGC NET Result 2022: The extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be closed today, October 26. Those who want to send feedback to the provisional answer key of UGC NET can do it by logging in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. “Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded ResponsesforAnswer Key Challenge is also available for the candidate of Oriya Subject whose exam was held on 22.10.2022. The procedure (as enclosed at Annexure-1) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used,” reads the notification. According to reports UGC NET result will be released on 30 October however the official date is yet to be announced.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a fee of ₹200 per question, which is non-refundable.

Challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by NTA and changes, if required, will be reflected in the final version of the answer key, which is likely to come out ahead of results.

UGC NET results 2022: Steps to check results

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and view your scores.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

