UGC update: Universities to conduct exams by August end, new session from October

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) released guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for 2021-22 on Friday (July 16, 2021). In the new guidelines, UGC directed all the universities and colleges to complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021.

Additionally, the UGC has also ordered the colleges and universities to complete admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 by no later than September 30, 2021. The commission also added that all the institutions will have to commence the new academic session by October 1.

Students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions can start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible following the COVID-19 protocol, the commission stated.

Read the latest guidelines here:

The guidelines said that a full refund of fees should be given by colleges and universities on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31 as a ‘special case.’ Additionally, the universities can fill up the remaining vacant seats till October 31, 2021, and the relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021, the notification stated.

Live TV