Ujjain Like Incident In Omkareshwar; Auto Driver Rapes 9-Yr-Old For Two Days, Arrested

The crime against women is increasing day by day. Around two weeks after the heinous Ujjain rape incident, now a case of rape of an innocent child has come to light in Inpun Punarvas village adjacent to the pilgrimage city Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh. A 40-year-old auto driver raped a 9-year-old innocent girl. Police have arrested the accused auto driver Javed Mansoori. The girl is from a tribal community and her mother is mentally challenged while her father has passed away.

The girl was missing for two days. When the neighbours searched for her, she was found crying. They informed the Police and during interrogation, the girl expressed her pain. According to Mandhata police, the girl narrated what happened to her during interrogation by a female officer. On this basis, a case was registered against the accused and the POCSO and Atrocity Act among others.

During the investigation, police arrested the accused who has been identified as Javed Mansoori, an auto driver. The victim has been medically examined, her condition is stable.

According to reports, as soon as information about the incident spread, the workers of the Hindu organization surrounded the police station and raised slogans demanding the accused be given a death sentence. Khandwa SP Satyendra Shukla said that the accused Javed lured her for food and drink and took her to his home. He kept her hostage for two days and raped her. A case has been registered under all relevant sections. The SP said the harshest punishment would be given to the accused.