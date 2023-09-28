Ujjain Teen Rape Case: Main Accused Injured After Tried To Flee Custody, Arrested

In a breakthrough in the Ujjain teen rape case, the city police have arrested Bharat Soni, the main accused behind the horrific incident. The accused was brought to Civil Hospital in the city after he sustained injuries while trying to escape from Police custody. Addressing the media, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said, "When we were taking (the accused) to recreate the crime scene, the accused (Bharat Soni) tried to run away, during which he also got injured and our police officials also got injured. Necessary action is being taken in the case..."

Sharma also added that an attempt was made to spread a narrative that no one helped her (the victim). "But during our investigation, we found that people helped her financially, it would have been better if (more) help could have been provided. I thank the people for keeping faith in the police...", he said.

#WATCH | Ujjain minor rape case: Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma says, "When we were taking (the accused) to recreate the crime scene, the accused (Bharat Soni) tried to run away, during which he also got injured and our police officials also got injured. Necessary action is being taken… pic.twitter.com/9Bwr11YBQV — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

"There is an accused in the rape case. There is another auto driver against whom a case will be registered for not informing the police about the incident. When we were taking (the accused) for recreation of the crime scene, the accused (Bharat Soni) tried to run away, during which he also got injured and our police officer also got injured. They are being provided medical assistance," said the SP.

#WATCH | Ujjain minor rape case: Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma says, "There is an accused in the rape case. There is another auto driver against whom a case will be registered for not informing the police about the incident. When we were taking (the accused) for recreation of the crime… pic.twitter.com/6x3AggXxqq September 28, 2023

Reacting to the arrest, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "He (accused Bharat Soni) will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished. I was keeping track of the situation every hour. Such criminals are not fit to be a part of society. He has injured the soul of Madhya Pradesh. She is my daughter, daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will care about her."

On the other hand, Rahul Sharma, the priest in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain who helped the minor rape survivor, on Thursday described the horrifying state in which he found her. Priest Rahul Sharma was the first to come to the girl's rescue after finding her in a half-naked and bleeding condition. “The moment I saw the girl, who was half-naked and bleeding, I gave her a piece of cloth to cover herself. I inquired about many things, but I couldn't understand what she was saying. I also provided her with a pen and paper, asking her to write about herself. I even asked if she knew her parents' phone number and gave her my mobile to call them, but she couldn't assist me in this matter,” Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

He then asked the girl if she was hungry, and she shook her head, symbolically indicating her hunger. He provided her with whatever was available in his ashram, including tea, water, and some money. However, he couldn't bear to leave her in that condition. He promptly dialled the police helpline '100,' and within 20 minutes, the police arrived.

He then handed the girl over to the police officials. "Today, she is safe," he said. He further said, “It seemed she had travelled a long distance to reach here. The death sentence should be awarded to those found guilty.”

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma, the incident was reported under limits of Mahakaal police station on September 25. "As soon as we received the information, the girl was immediately taken for a medical examination. The girl was unable to tell about her place, so a counsellor was called to assist. The counsellor interacted with her and confirmed about her situation,” SP Sharma said.

On medical grounds, a case was registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation. The police launched a probe and collected all available technical evidence, based on which an auto driver was taken into custody. “During questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna,” the SP had said.