हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

UK invites PM Narendra Modi for G-7 summit, Boris Johnson may visit India ahead of summit

UK has invited PM Modi to attend the G7 summit to be held there in June.

UK invites PM Narendra Modi for G-7 summit, Boris Johnson may visit India ahead of summit
File photo

New Delhi: The United Kingdom has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit to be held in the country's Cornwall region in June, 2021. 

Like India, Australia and South Korea too have been invited to what would be the G-7 summit's first in-person meeting in two years.

The annual G-7 gathering of leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union will start on June 11 at the English village on the coast of Cornwall. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the June event to promote a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Two hundred years ago, Cornwall's tin and copper mines were at the heart of the U.K.'s Industrial Revolution, and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement," Johnson said in a statement Saturday.

At the G7 summit, the world's seven leading democratic economies will discuss issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, technological changes, scientific discoveries and open trade.

Meanwhile, a press release stated, that the UK PM Johnson is likely to visit India "ahead of the G7". 

Earlier, Johnson had cancelled his visit for this year's Republic Day event in India due to the detection of a new mutant strain of coronavirus in the UK.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiG-7 summitBoris Johnson
Next
Story

Farmers protest: Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea against proposed tractor rally on January 18
  • 1,05,57,985Confirmed
  • 1,52,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M4S

Zee News spoke to all the warriors who contributed to the vaccine revolution