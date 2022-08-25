New York: India's approach will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy with an overarching aim to end the conflict and work with other partners to mitigate the economic challenges emerging from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking an early resolution, said Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj while addressing a United Nations Security Council briefing on Wednesday. Kamboj said, "we encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself, more than once, spoken to them in this regard... we'll work with the international community and partner countries to mitigate the economic hardships that are resulting from this conflict."

India on Wednesday announced that it is ready to dispatch its 12th consignment of cconsisting of twenty-six types of medicines on the special request of the Ukrainian side. India`s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said that the humanitarian aid includes `hemostatic bandages` which are meant to stem the bleeding of deep wounds in children and adults and are included in the aid on the specific request by the Ukrainian side as the members meet to mark 6 months since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This comes as the Ukrainian authorities by requested assistance from the govt of India to tackle the looming crisis in the country. Kamboj said, "We have delivered for the world in terms of vaccines. We did it earlier for medicines. So, I`d like to assure this council that India will step forward whenever the global south is constrained on aspects of food, health and energy security."

The Indian envoy to the UN said that India has been approached for the supply of wheat and sugar by many countries we are responding positively, adding "In the last 3 months alone, India has exported more than 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to countries in need, including to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen."

Ruchira Kamboj also highlighted that the impact of the Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe but has been exacerbating concerns over food, fertilisers, and fuel security in the developing nations as well.

Notably, the Black Sea Initiative was signed by Russia and Ukraine on July 22. The United Nations introduced the deal in a way that will help to tackle the global food insecurity crisis that resulted in a lack of food and skyrocketing prices.

Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the United Nations Children`s Fund (UNICEF) said adding that the actual number could be much higher. "At least 972 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured by violence since the war escalated nearly six months ago, an average of over five children killed or injured each day," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine have been exposed to deeply distressing events. Those fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, abuse, sexual exploitation and further attacks. Multiple UN agencies say that families have been separated and lives are torn apart.

(With ANI Inputs)