Umesh Pal Murder: Yogi Adityanath Govt Demolishes Houses Of Accused In Prayagraj

New Delhi: In a new twist to the Umesh Pal murder case, the Prayagraj Police on Wednesday used bulldozers to demolish the properties of the accused, who are believed to be close aides of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The news agency ANI had earlier reported that bulldozers have been brought to demolish the properties of all the accused involved in the sensational murder in Prayagraj.

WATCH: UP Police Bulldozes House of Accused Zafar Ahmad

#WATCH | Umesh Pal murder case: Bulldozer demolishes the house of Zafar Ahmad, the accused and close aide of gangster Atiq Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/pbV8XQJ5Zy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2023

It was earlier reported that the UP Police have identified the miscreants involved in the murder of Umesh Pal – a key eyewitness in the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal. It may be recalled that Umesh Pal was shot dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on February 24.

Umesh Pal murder case | Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozer brought to demolish properties of accused, in Prayagraj, in the case who are also close aides of gangster Atique Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/4lRxWz7M8F — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2023

Umesh Pal was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. The Prayagraj Police have also identified the miscreants after examining the CCTV footage of the crime spot. A list of suspects and others details have been prepared for necesasry action, said sources.

It was reported that the list has been sent to the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) for action against the accused. The PDA authorities have been gathering details of the unauthorised and illegally constructed buildings and residential properties belonging to the accused. The Special Operations Group of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the district police conducted the search operation and spotted the accused near Nehru Park in Prayagraj.

It is believed that the UP government has given a go-ahead to the PDA for using bulldozers against the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that his government will ''decimate the criminals and mafias'; across the state, the UP Police on Monday gunned down one of the accused - Arbaaz - in the sensational killing of Umesh Pal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Navendu Kumar later shared that Arbaaz, who was the driver of the white SUV used by the assailants to attack witness Umesh Pal, was surrounded by police teams following an intelligence input. He opened fire at the police and was injured in the ensuing encounter in Nehru Park under Dhoomanganj police station at around 3 pm, Kumar said. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Umesh Pal and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad was shot dead on Friday outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. Another security guard Raghvendra Singh, who was injured in the attack, was admitted to SRN Hospital in critical condition and was referred to Lucknow on Sunday.

Case Registered Against Gangster Atiq Ahmed

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

They have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, police said.

‘Mitti Me Mila Denge’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to destroy the mafias after the opposition Samajwadi Party had questioned the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the February 24 killing. Police also arrested a lawyer who lived in an Allahabad University hostel and searched his room where the attack on the witness, police claimed, was planned.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would expel mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, named in the FIR in the killing of a prime witness in the Raju Pal murder case, if she was found guilty during the probe. She also charged Samajwadi Party, terming Atiq Ahmed its product.