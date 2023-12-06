Unable To Bring PoK Back, Modi Government Settled With Reservation For Refugees: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a dig at the Modi government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Centre brought a bill to reserve seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for the refugees of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that the government which earlier claimed to bring back the PoK has now settled down with the reservation for PoK refugees.

While talking to reporters in South Kashmir, Abdullah said, "We had been told that they are getting PoK back. But has the whole thing ended by just giving them reservations? We had kept seats reserved for the People of PoK since 1947, let them bring back PoK and fill those seats in the assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, why have they just settled on the few reserved seats for PoK refugees."

Omar Abdullah further said, "BJP knows that they won’t win the elections, that’s why they are bringing reservations. We don’t have a problem with reservations, but it should come via proper means like elected government."

On the issue of deferring assembly polls in J&K, Omar Abdullah said, "When you ask the Election Commission about polls in J&K, it points at the Centre, and when we ask the Centre, it points towards EC. Both are playing a fixed match and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering."

When asked about Amit Shah's remark in Parliament today where the Home Minister without naming Abdullah's said that those going to London for vacation can't see development in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said, "As per my knowledge, nobody sees any positive change in the UT and even in Ladakh, otherwise why would have people of Ladakh asking for 6th schedule. In J&K, things have changed but not for any good of the people."