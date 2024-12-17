Unbreathable! Delhi NCR Air Quality Deteriorates: AQI Crosses 400, Enters 'Severe' Zone

New Delhi: According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi's air quality has worsened further, with levels again breaching the 400 mark and falling into the 'severe' category. At 7 AM on Tuesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 421. AQI values in areas including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Alipur ranged from 400 to 470, signifying hazardous air quality. Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classified the local air quality in the "Very Poor" category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the minimum temperature in Delhi as 5 degrees Celsius.

Bhagat Singh, a local resident, remarked, "Pollution has become an incurable disease, especially for Delhi. This is a problem every year. Earlier, several people went for a morning walk here, but now, a lot of them have quit due to pollution. A willpower by the government is needed to resolve this issue." Another resident stated, "The temperature was about 7 degrees Celsius, and because of the fog, cars were not visible on the road. However, as soon as the fog cleared, we could see the cars."

The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday night with "immediate effect" in response to declining air quality. This decision came after Delhi's AQI surpassed the 400 mark. On Monday night, the AQI was reported as 399 at 9 PM and crossed into the severe zone at 401 by 10 PM. Earlier, GRAP-III restrictions had been re-imposed across the NCR after the AQI breached the 350 mark amid "highly unfavourable meteorological conditions" and "other factors affecting the dispersion of pollutants."

According to the Sub-Committee on GRAP, "The air quality parameters further worsened owing to a drastic reduction in the mixing layer height and continued absolute calm-wind conditions over Delhi." "The Sub-Committee noted that the AQI level almost touched the 400 mark, i.e., 399 at 9 PM and was recorded as 401 at 10 PM, breaching the 400 mark," the statement added. The Committee teams are maintaining a close watch on the air quality scenario in Delhi.