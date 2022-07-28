Jammu and Kashmir: Unfurl the tricolour on land illegally occupied by China: Mehbooba Mufti challenged PM Modi by targeting the “Ghar Ghar Tiranga” movement. Mehbooba targeted the government’s campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' today. She said, “you have politicized Tiranga too. You are threatening people to hoist flags at every house. Is this normalcy and Naya Kashmir?”

She also said, “if you really have guts, unfurl the tricolour in part of land illegally occupied by China. Forcing people to hoist the tricolour in Kashmir valley wouldn't achieve anything.

Also Read:'Rashtrapatni' remark row: Mayawati slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demands apology from Congress

While speaking on the party's 23rd foundation day at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, she lashed out at BJP for the 'alleged' mishandling of the Kashmir situation and disturbing the peace in the region.

Mehbooba Mufti said, "I want to tell Modi Ji, if you want to make India Vishwaguru, then you should first establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir and save the nation first". She also said, "You are destroying the democratic fabric of India. The path of Vishwaguru goes through Kashmir, not through G20. It comes through SAARC".

Mufti said India should have called for a SAARC on the Sri Lanka issue, but they failed to do so. Mehbooba Mufti said that the biggest hurdle in SAARC is Indo-Pak relations, and until the relations between the two countries are not normalised, Kashmir will continue to suffer.

She questioned that when India and Pakistan can conduct trade through Punjab, why not through Kashmir? Is there any war going on here?

She said Pakistan has invited everyone to be part of CPEC and India objected, but they will not stop because you did not stop on 370 either. People in POK are lucky that they will be part of CPEC and part of its development

Mehbooba questioned, "old raiders and Kings who invaded Kashmir had destroyed temples here to construct mosques, and you are destroying mosques to construct temples. What is the difference between them and you?" Mehbooba said that people don't remember those who destroy but remember those who construct nations.

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Amarnath Yatra too has been politicised and Yatris have been sacrificed for an agenda.

She said "I will talk about Pakistan and support dialogue with the neighbouring country till the day 10 lakh armed force personnel are in Kashmir and peace is not restored in Kashmir."

Mehbooba mufti further said that BJP got a majority in the Centre and abrogated article 370 unconstitutionally in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read:'No apology for these PAKHANDIS': Congress MP's SHOCKING retort amid 'RASHTRAPATNI' remark row

She alleged that the government is handing over their lands to the army and industrialists but is dislocating local tribals from lands which belong to them.

Further, jobs are for sale which is destroying the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. She explained that peace can't be restored here till the Modi government return the Jammu and Kashmir what it has taken from us.