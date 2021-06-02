Unidentified terrorists gun down BJP Councillor in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

New Delhi: Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday (June 2) shot dead a BJP councillor in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The terrorists opened fire on Rakesh Pandit at his home in the evening, they said. Pandit was rushed to a hospital where he died, the officials said.

They said a woman, his friend's daughter, also sustained injuries in the firing by terrorists. Pertinently, the said councillor was residing in a secure accommodation at Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The said Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral.

A top police official said, "Late in the evening today, 3 unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor, town Tral Sh. Rakesh Pandita s/o Somnath Bala r/o Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen."

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

Live TV