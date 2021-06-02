हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Unidentified terrorists gun down BJP Councillor in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Police officials said the BJP Councillor was residing in secure accommodation at Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The said councillor Rakesh Pandit was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral when he was attacked by terrorists.

Unidentified terrorists gun down BJP Councillor in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Tral

New Delhi: Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday (June 2) shot dead a BJP councillor in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

The terrorists opened fire on Rakesh Pandit at his home in the evening, they said. Pandit was rushed to a hospital where he died, the officials said.

They said a woman, his friend's daughter, also sustained injuries in the firing by terrorists. Pertinently, the said councillor was residing in a secure accommodation at Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The said Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral.

A top police official said, "Late in the evening today, 3 unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor, town Tral Sh. Rakesh Pandita s/o Somnath Bala r/o Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen."

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTralSouth KashmirTerrorismmurdercrimeJ&K police
Next
Story

Rajasthan RBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021 cancelled, Education minister instructs officials over marking policy

Must Watch

PT44M24S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled; students future at stake