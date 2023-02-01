Union Budget 2023-24: Centre Only Fooled Bihar Over Special Package, Says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Union Budget 2023-24: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav today slammed the BJP alleging that the Modi government cheated people of Bihar. Yadav alleged that the central government had only fooled Bihar over its commitments to give the state a special package and status. He said that people of Bihar gave their 100 percent Lok Sabha seats to BJP but were cheated in return.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "In 2014, the BJP government at the center said that- Will double the income of farmers by 2022. Will give housing to everyone in 2022. Will provide employment to 80 crore people by 2022. Now 2023 has also come but their habit of jumlebaazi has not gone. Bihar, which gave 100% MPs to BJP, was once again cheated by the BJP in the budget."

2014 में केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने कहा कि:-



2022 में किसानों की आय दुगुनी करेंगे।



2022 में सबको आवास देंगे।



2022 तक 80 करोड़ लोगों को नौकरी-रोजगार देंगे



अब 2023 भी आ गया लेकिन इनकी जुमलेबाजी की आदत नहीं गयी।



BJP को 100% सांसद देने वाले बिहार को भाजपाइयों ने बजट में फिर ठगा। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 1, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Bihar is a backward state. The PM and the centre had made commitments to grant Bihar a special package and status several times before. I do not think anything of this sort will be done. They have only fooled us. Let us see what is being done for Bihar in the budget."

The deputy chief minister also compared the previous budgets with the ones presented by the BJP-led government now. "There is a lot of difference between previous budgets and the budget now. During UPA's time, there was a separate railway budget. The present government has totally removed the railway budget. Now the common budget is small without any detailing. The people should be clearly told about the revenue and the expenditure. People should be told where the money is coming from and where is it going." he said.

Yadav further stated that Bihar was waiting to see what the Centre does for the problem of inflation. A few days back, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his expectations from the Union Budget 2023 and said efforts should be made for the development of a backward state like Bihar. While talking to the media, the CM said, "Everybody has put forward their points during the centre`s meeting with the states. Efforts should be made for the progress of a backward state like Bihar. All types of developments should take place. I have expectations in this regard."