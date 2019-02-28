हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arun Jaitley

Union Cabinet approves J&K Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance

This was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JAMMU: In a major development, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

This was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Once the Ordinance is issued, it would pave the way for bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control,'' FM Jaitley said.

Addressing a press briefing, FM Jaitley said, ''Once notified this will pave the way for giving the benefit of promotion in service to the SCs, STs and also extend the reservation of upto 10% for economically weaker sections in educational institutions and public employment in addition to the existing reservation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Union Cabinet has approved the Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019, the FM said.

Among other decisions, Jaitley said that the Union Cabinet has also approved the development of New Greenfield Airport at Hirasar, Rajkot in Gujarat.

Union Cabinet also cleraed investment proposal for transmission component of Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project (Nepal portion) by Sutlej Jal Vikas Nigam (SJVN) Limited.

